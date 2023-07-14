WASHINGTON — (TNS) Vice President Kamala Harris has tied the record for tie-breaking votes in the Senate that was set nearly 191 years ago by John C. Calhoun.

Harris on Wednesday voted in favor of ending debate on the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to be a member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, her 31st tie-breaker vote since entering office with President Joe Biden two and a half years ago.

