CADIZ – A man from Utica is suspected of drowning in Lake Barkley over the weekend, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
A news release said conservation officers with KDFWR responded shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday to Lake Barkley Marina in Trigg County for a report of a man who fell into the water and had not resurfaced.
Once officers arrived on scene, it was determined that a woman had fallen into the water while attempting to dock the pontoon boat at Dock 1. Ralph Willis, 67, of Utica, reportedly jumped in and helped the woman onto the dock, but then went under and did not resurface.
Trigg County Rescue Squad personnel and local rescue divers assisted conservation officers at the scene. The victim’s body was recovered near the dock at 7:55 p.m., KDFWR said. He was not wearing a life jacket.
Saturday’s accident marks the 14th water-related death in the Law Enforcement Division’s First Region this year, the release said. The First Region includes Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, Lyon, Trigg, Caldwell, Union, Webster, Hopkins, Christian, Henderson, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Daviess, Ohio, Butler, Logan, Hancock, Warren, Simpson and Allen counties.
