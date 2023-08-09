ALMO – The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said it removed and euthanized an alligator that was found Monday on Coles Campground Road north of Murray.
Lisa Jackson, information office supervisor at KDFWR’s Frankfort headquarters, said the department’s law enforcement division was dispatched to the scene after a caller reported sighting the alligator.
“A woman in the area who had spotted it called and reported it,” Jackson said. “She called in and said, ‘It’s here right now,’ so they had a real-time sighting on the alligator and they were able to go out and catch it.”
“There was a pond down there where we ended up sending an officer,” said Tony Dunker, captain of KDFWR’s Region 1 law enforcement division. “We had gotten some complaints on it in the past (few days) but we hadn’t ever located anything.”
Dunker said that although he was surprised when the sighting turned out to be an actual alligator, it certainly was not the first time that has happened.
“We get calls on those more than what people probably realize,” Dunker said. “A lot of times, someone will think they saw one (but it can’t be located). I live in Ballard County, and we had a guy that I really trust, and he took a picture of one down here in the swamp at his waterfowl club. We tried to catch it, but never could. Whether they can even survive up here or not (is debatable). Most think not, but they may burrow up in the mud and hibernate all winter. It’s usually unlikely that we have that here very much, but we do get a complaint every now and then. In the past, we’ve also gotten complaints when somebody's got one at a house or something, but not very often.”
Jackson said this, sadly, is usually the result of someone trying to raise a pet alligator and realizing they are in over their head. KDFWR has a list of prohibited exotic wildlife on its website, which is divided into the categories of “environmentally injurious” and “inherently dangerous,” and alligators fall into the second category.
“It’s kind of a difficult story that you hear in other places (around the state) that someone wants an exotic animal and then they realize they're not equipped to handle it, and instead of putting it down or euthanizing it, they release it,” Jackson said.
John MacGregor works for KDFWR as a herpetologist, which is someone who studies amphibians and reptiles. He said there is really is no responsible way to get rid of an alligator, so one should never try to raise one or keep one as a pet. While no biologist like himself ever wants to see an animal killed, KDFWR is left with no choice when an invasive species is reported in the wild, especially when they are inherently dangerous. If it’s released in Kentucky, it’s a threat to native wildlife, but it also wouldn’t be safe to release it in its natural habitat even if it were feasible to transport it there.
“We made the decision to go ahead and euthanize it because you don't know where it came from originally or how long it's been in captivity or what diseases it might have either brought with it or picked up while it was in captivity,” MacGregor said. “A lot of times, they're not kept under what you would call good, clean conditions, so if it were ever released within its natural range, it could pose a threat to other alligators or to other wildlife. So really, the only choices are either euthanize it or find a wildlife rehabber who would take it on as, basically, a lifetime project – because an alligator can live 80 years, probably longer than any rehabber is going to live.
“The Louisville Zoo has the same problem sometimes with reptiles, even when they’ve gotten them from other zoos. There are diseases in the captive reptile population that, if they get out into the wild, they're lethal to native reptiles, and if they got into the zoo collection, they could wipe out a large number of the reptiles on display. A few years ago, the last time I was over there, they had a quarantine room with animals – snakes mostly, but also some lizards – that could never be exchanged, released, bred or allowed to mix in with the general population. And that’s a pretty big added expense.”
Shawna Munger, owner of Bailey&B Photography, said she could barely believe it when her office manager, Lorie Turner, convinced her to go to Coles Campground Road to see the animal for themselves and take photos. She said she even FaceTimed her husband, Blake, to prove that it was real while she shot photos from the car. When she wasn’t getting clear enough shots, she walked down to the creek bank and shot from atop a large steel corrugated culvert pipe.
Turner said she had heard rumors for the last couple of weeks that an alligator had been spotted in that area, but she didn’t believe it at first.
“I did not know if it was true; the pictures that I saw (on Facebook) I just assumed were Photoshopped,” Turner said. “I got a phone call (Monday) that said, ‘Hey, the gator’s there and he’s on the log!’ So I said ‘Shawna, let's go take pictures.’ So we were down there taking pictures, and the game warden showed up. I don't know who called; that would not be us. We literally were only taking pictures, and you'll see pictures of me holding the gator, but that was after (KDFWR) got there and they euthanized him.”
Dunker said the Calloway County alligator call coincidentally came the same week someone reported seeing what they thought was an alligator at Marshall County’s Kentucky Dam Marina, but that turned out not to be the case.
“We sent some officers by, and it was obvious in the video they looked at that they were beavers,” Dunker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.