ALMO – Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are investigating after a Murray woman died Friday in Calloway County, according to KDFWR.
KDFWR Chief Communications Officer Kevin Kelly said that according to initial reports, Ciera Gobert, 27, of Murray, and Andrew Taylor, 34, of Almo, were on private property adjacent to the Clarks River near the Almo community Friday afternoon when Gobert lost her footing and slipped into the river around 2 p.m. She died at the scene, Kelly said.
Conservation officers arrested Taylor and charged him with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. He is being held at the Calloway County Jail.
Gobert’s body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, according to Calloway County Ricky Garland, who said he pronounced Gobert deceased at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.
The incident remains under investigation, Kelly said.
In addition to the Coroner's Office, KDFWR conservation officers were assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.