KDFWR urges boat safety this Memorial Day weekend

 Photo provided

FRANKFORT — During National Safe Boating Week, May 20-26, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources wants to remind Kentuckians to be safe as they visit their favorite lake this Memorial Day holiday weekend or later this summer.

Since many owners have not had their boats out since last fall, becoming reacquainted with basic safety procedures will help protect boaters and other aquatic recreationists as they venture back out on the water to enjoy the warmer weather.