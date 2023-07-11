US-NEWS-KENTUCKY-CLERK-SHOULD-LOSE-JOB-1-LX.jpg

Members of the Kentucky Supreme Court listen as Justice Angela Bisig speaks after being sworn in during a ceremony in the Kentucky Supreme Court Courtroom in the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Bisig was elected in November as the justice for the 4th Supreme Court District.

 Ryan C. Hermens / Lexington Herald-Leader

PULASKI COUNTY – (TNS) A Kentucky circuit clerk should be removed from office after failing to report a sexual relationship with a female employee and retaliating against her when the affair ended, a hearing officer has recommended.

Pulaski Circuit Clerk Joseph “JS” Flynn also engaged in harassment at the office, pinching female court employees on the back below their bras and making statements such as “let Daddy feel your bacon,” Jean Chenault Logue, a former circuit judge appointed to hear evidence, said in her recommendation.

