(TNS) Kim Davis, the former Rowan County clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to gay couples in 2015, will have to pay $100,000 in damages to one of the couples she denied, a jury found Wednesday.

David Ermold and David Moore, a couple who were denied a marriage license by Davis’ office three times, were awarded $50,000 each at the conclusion of a three-day trial in federal court. However, a separate couple — James Yates and Will Smith — were also suing Davis for damages but were awarded nothing from a separate jury.

Recommended for you