PRINCETON – A group of economic development organizations from across western Kentucky have joined forces to market the region as a prime location for industrial prospects wanting to be near the electric vehicle battery production centers in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Kentucky Cornerstone is a collaboration of local economic development organizations from Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Todd, and Trigg counties working together to promote industrial sites and opportunities across the region.