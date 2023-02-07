PRINCETON – A group of economic development organizations from across western Kentucky have joined forces to market the region as a prime location for industrial prospects wanting to be near the electric vehicle battery production centers in Kentucky and Tennessee.
Kentucky Cornerstone is a collaboration of local economic development organizations from Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Todd, and Trigg counties working together to promote industrial sites and opportunities across the region.
“The Kentucky Cornerstone idea started in late 2021 after the Ford projects were announced,” said Amanda Davenport of the Kentucky Cornerstone and Lake Barkley Partnership. “All of our communities are along the I-69 and I-24 corridors connecting Blue Oval City in Tennessee and Blue Oval SK Battery Park in Kentucky and we wanted to promote our region in a cohesive and collaborative way.”
"Kentucky Cornerstone has a lot to offer businesses and industries looking to locate centrally in the United States, especially industries in the automotive and electric vehicle battery sectors across the south," said Murray Calloway Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning, who is involved with the Kentucky Cornerstone.
"Our region boasts a skilled workforce, affordable cost of living, and easy access to interstate, rail, and river transportation networks. By working together, we can showcase the strengths of our individual communities and the region as a whole to potential investors and businesses," said Mark Welch of the Kentucky Cornerstone and Fulton Hickman Counties Economic Development Partnership.
Kentucky Cornerstone will focus on promoting the region's strengths in manufacturing workforce, logistics network, and proximity to electric vehicle battery plants. They will also highlight the region's quality of life, including outdoor recreational opportunities and cultural attractions.
"We believe that by showcasing the best of what western Kentucky has to offer, we can attract new investment and create jobs for our residents," said Carter Hendricks of the Kentucky Cornerstone and South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council.
Kentucky Cornerstone will be promoting the region through a variety of marketing efforts, including trade shows, website promotion, and targeted advertising. They will also be working with local, state, and national organizations to promote the region as a whole.
"We are excited to work together to promote the many assets of our region and attract new investment and opportunities for our communities," said Bruce Wilcox of the Kentucky Cornerstone and Greater Paducah Economic Development.
"As Henry Ford said, coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success," said Hannah Chretien of the Kentucky Cornerstone and Ballard Economic & Industrial Development Committee. “We have made it through the beginning and we are now making progress towards success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.