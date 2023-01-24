MURRAY – Murray’s Purpose Church distributed more than 300 pairs of shoes to students at East Calloway Elementary School Monday, kicking off a new program the church’s leaders hope to one day expand to every child in the county.
Dustin McClain, lead pastor at Purpose Church, and his wife, Allie, brought a large group of volunteers with them to help distribute the shoes for an initiative they are calling “Project Sole.” East Calloway Principal Monica Price and faculty members announced the church’s gift during a morning assembly before every student tried on a pair to take home.
“We’re so super excited that they’re willing to do this with us, and I just can’t believe that we’ve got brand new shoes for every single one of you,” Price said to the students. “I mean, think about that. There are 327 pairs of shoes sitting on these tables right there. Isn’t that so cool?”
McClain said the church actually celebrates its fourth birthday this week, and the idea for Project Sole predates the founding of the church by at least a year. He said he and Allie know Price through church, but another reason they chose to start Project Sole with East was because Allie’s mother used to work there. Allie said her mom, Tammy McCallon, used to be the secretary for East’s Laker Lighthouse Family Resource Center.
“We’ve had this dream for a few years of literally putting shoes on every kid’s foot across the county – Murray, Calloway, wherever,” Dustin said. “We couldn’t do all of it right now, so we just decided, ‘Hey, let’s start somewhere.’ Ali’s mom used to work here at East Calloway and (Allie’s) a Calloway County girl, so we just said we’ll start with East and just bless East and start to put a shoe on every kid’s foot.”
Dustin said the church does a “legacy offering” each year, and the congregation decided to put the money collected this year toward Project Sole. With Monday’s delivery being just the first step toward the church’s larger goal, he said he is hoping they won’t have to wait another year before they can provide shoes for children at another local school.
“I would hope it would actually be something that we don’t have to wait a year to do,” Dustin said. “I would love to partner with the schools and do it a couple of times this year. Especially in winter, when it’s cold outside, a brand new pair of socks and a brand new pair of shoes (is appreciated).”
“We’re just really grateful to be able to do this and put smiles onto kids faces and serve them in a practical way,” Allie said. “It’s a really big blessing for us, and we hope that it gives them some confidence and excitement when they go back to their classroom with a new pair of shoes.”
The school provided Purpose Church with a master list of all the students’ shoe sizes, and church members worked with Hibbett Sports in Murray to gather them all for Monday’s delivery. Price said she and the faculty, staff and students were all grateful for being chosen as the pilot project for Project Sole.
“Dustin contacted me a few months ago with this mission of putting shoes on all of Calloway County and Murray students,” Price said. “Because he and I had worked together before, we thought we could try to pull this off here at East Elementary. I’m very thankful that he chose us first. Our kids at times may have good shoes, but they may not have brand new shoes, and we even had a student today that said, ‘Oh my goodness, I have never gotten to have brand new (shoes) before; I’ve only ever worn hand-me-downs.’ She was so excited and she said, ‘They even have brand new laces!’
“I think our students are thrilled, and oddly enough, we could not have matched shoes for our students’ personalities any better. I know it was sort of a fluke that it happened that way, but certainly many of the shoes actually match the students and what their personalities are and are probably what they would have hand-picked if they had gone to Hibbett themselves.”
Dustin said there was obviously no way to plan the perfect pair of shoes for specific students, so the fact that so many of them were happy with what they received was what he calls a “God wink” – essentially, the Lord helping the church carry out its mission and signaling that He is in control.
Mary Smith, manager of Hibbett Sports in Murray, said she and her staff were happy to lend their expertise to deliver the shoes that would meet each student’s needs.
“We just all teamed up and pulled it together,” she said. “We were able to pull shoes from other local stores as well as ours – like the Paris (Tennessee) store and Mayfield store,” Smith said. It’s just been a great experience. It was not necessarily (as challenging as one might think); we’re pretty experienced and the shoe bins were really full at the moment, so we were able to figure out what was going on in the (Murray) store first, and then after we figured all of that out, we just made a checklist and went out into our hub route. We have a hub driver that drives from each store, so we just pulled from there.”
