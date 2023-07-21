MURRAY – Since 1999, the Kentucky Dance Institute has held its annual summer folk dancing camp on Murray State University, and this year, the organization celebrates its 70th anniversary.
KDI’s annual summer dance camp started last Sunday and wraps up tonight. Troy and Dawn Schwartz of Louisville are the directors of KDI, and Troy said the institute has been in operation since 1953. The camp was held at Morehead State University for many years, but Troy said changes made to the university’s ballroom made it the wrong fit for the camp. Since then, KDI has used the Curris Center Ballroom at Murray State, but they had to move it to the recently renovated Lovett Auditorium this year because of the ongoing construction at the Curris Center.
“(At first), it was a concern because of the size of the floor (on the stage) because we knew we would have more people this year, but it’s worked out really well,” Troy said. “We found out not too long ago that the Curris Center was going to be closed, but Dan Lavit (executive director of MSU’s
Center for Adult and Regional Education) was amazing. We’ve known him for decades, and he’s very accommodating. We’re still here at this camp because of Dan. He’s just amazing to work with, and we drove down here and he met with us to look at some alternatives.”
The camp is open to all ages, and many of the loyal campers have been coming for decades and look forward to it as a longtime family summer tradition. Adults from several generations often bring their children or grandchildren with them, and Troy said this year’s camp had the largest number of participants since 1984.
“The place has a great sense of community,” Troy said. “It’s a lot of very welcoming, open arms, and this group of people would give you the shirt off their back. We’re just all here to have fun, and we have a lot of new people every year; there’s 26 new people this year.
“You don’t have to know how to dance at all. We have easy dances, medium dances and harder dances. We do them all, and we have great instructors. Ahmet Lüleci teaches Turkish dance, and then we have Jacqui Grennan, who teaches contra and English country dance. Paul Henze teaches square-dancing, and then Jacob Madsen teaches international dances. It’s just a good time.
Indianapolis resident Marie Lawlor said she has been coming to KDI for more than 30 years. Back home, she is involved with the Children’s International Folk Dance Festival, and when she first started, the woman who ran the festival brought her to KDI to learn some dances. She brought her 12-year-old son and one of his friends, and she said Troy – who was around 18 at the time – and several other college-age boys took them under their wing and they had a great time.
“The kids had a wonderful time, so I kind of spread the word to people that I was going to bring four kids the next year,” Lawlor said. “Then they all brought their grandchildren, so it’s kind of grown. A lot of people here today, I knew their parents before they were born. It’s always been a very, very welcoming camp for new people, and if they don’t already know how to dance, they’re still welcome.
“Even children who are shy or you can tell they’re maybe not that popular back home, they come here and I’ve absolutely seen (them develop confidence). … Dancing has many, many benefits (including) exercise, but at this particular camp, everyone’s surrounded by people who love them, and that’s a very powerful thing. You walk through the door and you feel loved, and brand-new people feel instantly welcome.”
While most participants have come to the camp from many different locations, Troy said having Murray residents enroll has been a relatively recent development, with about six locals attending this year. One of those is Cindy Barnett, who said this was her second year at KDI. Her enjoyment of last year’s camp also led her to join Murray’s new square dance club, which she said started in March.
“(KDI is) very nice to make special arrangements for us, since we’re not staying in the dorms and a lot of us aren’t eating the meals (provided by KDI),” she said. “They’ve made special arrangements that make it easier for us to come and go.”
