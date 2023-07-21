MURRAY – Since 1999, the Kentucky Dance Institute has held its annual summer folk dancing camp on Murray State University, and this year, the organization celebrates its 70th anniversary.

KDI’s annual summer dance camp started last Sunday and wraps up tonight. Troy and Dawn Schwartz of Louisville are the directors of KDI, and Troy said the institute has been in operation since 1953. The camp was held at Morehead State University for many years, but Troy said changes made to the university’s ballroom made it the wrong fit for the camp. Since then, KDI has used the Curris Center Ballroom at Murray State, but they had to move it to the recently renovated Lovett Auditorium this year because of the ongoing construction at the Curris Center.

