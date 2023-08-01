Kentucky Education Commissioner, target of GOP lawmakers, leaving job for new position

FRANKFORT – (TNS) Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass will leave his position on Sept. 29 to become associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University, according to a news release Monday.
GOP lawmakers and politicians had urged his ouster earlier this year over his inclusive LGBTQ stances and other positions in a contentious political climate.
Glass was appointed commissioner in 2020 by the Kentucky Board of Education and his four-year contract was set to expire in September 2024.
“One down, one to go,” Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Daniel Cameron said in a statement following Glass’s announcement. “Andy Beshear’s Education Commissioner told teachers that if they expressed concern about radical gender ideology, they needed to find another job. That wasn’t the right answer. The right answer is for Jason Glass and Andy Beshear to find other jobs. Today’s news brings us halfway toward that goal, and I’m ready to help Andy Beshear find another job this November.”
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who is running against Cameron, thanked Glass for his service to Kentucky.
“I will call on the Kentucky Board of Education to conduct a national search to find the right person to fill this important role and continue to move our education system forward for children across the commonwealth,” Beshear said.
Glass called these past three years “a remarkable journey” and thanked Kentucky Department of Education employees for their service and those working in education roles across the state for their continuing efforts to serve students.
“I have a heart full of gratitude,” Glass said.
The commissioner oversees Kentucky’s K-12 school system and its 635,000 students, as well as acts as superintendent of the Kentucky School for the Blind, the Kentucky School for the Deaf and 53 area technology centers.
In a letter to Kentucky Board of Education Chairwoman Lu S. Young, Glass said he is “committed to working diligently to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities and to provide any necessary support to whomever is selected as an interim or new commissioner.”
“I am confident that the exceptional team we have built together will continue to lead the charge toward a brighter future for Kentucky’s educational landscape,” Glass said.
In a message Monday to his education colleagues, Glass said, “As we move forward, I urge you to continue fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation and inclusivity within your school districts.”
Young said Glass will leave a positive and lasting impact on public education in Kentucky.
“The Kentucky Board of Education selected Dr. Glass to be our commissioner at a very turbulent time in the world,” Young said. “He led deftly through the challenges of the pandemic and two major natural disasters while, at the same time, galvanizing support across schools and communities around a bold new vision for learning and teaching in the Commonwealth.”
Young said the state board will hold a special-called meeting in mid-August to determine next steps and a timeline for moving forward with an interim commissioner once Glass leaves. No action will be taken at the regular August 2-3 meeting.
Sharon Porter Robinson, vice-chair of the KBE, applauded Glass for his commitment to student success and his innovative approach to education.
“Under his visionary leadership, his program United We Learn has gained momentum in schools, districts and communities across the Commonwealth as we collectively reimagine teaching and learning,” she said. “Kentucky has made significant strides in advancing educational opportunities for all students, enhancing teacher development programs and fostering a culture of collaboration with various stakeholders.”
Glass arrived as commissioner six months into the COVID-19 pandemic and made strategic responses to ensure that learning continued and that the health and well-being of students and educators remained a top priority. His departure comes as Kentucky’s schools continue to recover after the pandemic and natural disasters, a news release said.
Glass, a Brandenburg native, previously served as superintendent of Jeffco Public Schools in Colorado for three years and was superintendent of Eagle County Schools in Colorado from 2013 to 2017. He also was an administrator at the Colorado Department of Education and was Iowa’s chief state school officer from 2010 to 2013. He began his career as a social studies teacher at Hazard Independent Schools.
In 2016, former President Barack Obama nominated Glass to the National Board for Education Sciences.
