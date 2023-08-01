Kentucky Education Commissioner, target of GOP lawmakers, leaving job for new position

Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason Glass, center, announced on Monday that he will step down from his position on Sept. 29 to become associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University. Glass was appointed commissioner in 2020 by the Kentucky Board of Education, and his four-year contract was set to expire in September 2024.

 Kentucky Department of Education photo

FRANKFORT – (TNS) Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass will leave his position on Sept. 29 to become associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University, according to a news release Monday.

GOP lawmakers and politicians had urged his ouster earlier this year over his inclusive LGBTQ stances and other positions in a contentious political climate.