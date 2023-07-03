Kentucky Fish and Wildlife urges boater safety over July 4th

 Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

FRANKFORT – Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources have join law enforcement agencies across the nation for Operation Dry Water over the July 4 holiday weekend.

Operation Dry Water is a national campaign designed to educate the public about the dangers of boating under the influence (BUI). The campaign facilitates a national weekend of BUI detection and enforcement aimed at reducing the number alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities around Independence Day each year, a holiday known for an increase in these types of occurrences.