(TNS) When it comes to skin cancer, the most common form of cancer diagnosed in the U.S., Kentucky has one of the highest rates in the country.
At a rate of 28.2 cases per 100,000 people annually, Kentucky has a higher melanoma skin cancer rate than sunny Texas, California, Arizona or even Florida, according to data from the National Cancer Institute.
One thing those states have going for them: Their populations are a lot more diverse.
“We are a state that has a large population of fair-skinned people in it,” said Dr. John A. D’Orazio, an oncologist and cancer researcher with University of Kentucky HealthCare. Other factors include Kentucky’s outdoorsy population, D’Orazio added.
While it’s true people with more melanated skin have a lower risk of developing skin cancer, it’s worth noting anyone can get it, and research shows 1 in 5 people in the U.S. will by age 70.
Effectively, more than two people die of skin cancer in the U.S. every hour, and having just five or more sunburns during your life doubles your risk for developing melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.
Here’s a look at some of the most common types of skin cancer and how to know if they might be cancerous.
How does skin cancer develop?
The Skin Cancer Foundation defines the disease as an out-of-control growth of abnormal cells in the epidermis, the outermost layer of your skin.
Unrepaired DNA damaged by ultraviolet radiation from the sun or tanning beds triggers mutations, and it’s these mutations that prompt affected skin cells to multiply rapidly and form tumors or growths.
What are the most common types of skin cancers?
The three most common types of skin cancer are basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma.
Basal cell carcinomas (BCCs) most often form on skin areas exposed to the sun, like the face, ears, neck and scalp, among others, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. It is the most common type of skin cancer with millions of diagnoses each year. Luckily, it’s rarely fatal.
Squamous cell carcinomas (SCCs) are common in places that also get plenty of sun: the tip of an ear or the hands, among other places. It is the second most common skin cancer, and can spread rapidly if not detected and treated early.
Melanoma is the most dangerous of the three varieties. It’s estimated more than 186,000 new cases will occur in 2023 alone, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Of those cases, more than 97,000 are expected to be invasive, and this year, melanoma will kill about 8,000 people. Luckily, melanomas can be treated and cured when detected early.
What to look for during a skin check
Skin cancer can look different on different types of skin.
For example, skin cancer on black skin often goes undiagnosed, growing to a more advanced and potentially deadly stage. Because of this, Black people are more likely to die from skin cancer, even though they’re less likely to get it, research has shown.
People with darker skin tend to develop BCC that is darker and less pearly in appearance, while the much more dangerous melanoma develops on areas not exposed to the sun: the eyes, mouth, genitals, under the nails or even the soles of the feet or between the toes.
In general, according to the Cleveland Clinic, the most common sign of skin cancer is a change on your skin.
General symptoms to watch for include:
• A new mole that changes in size, shape or color, or that bleeds
• A pearly or waxy bump on your face, ears or neck
• A flat patch that is pink, red or brownish in color
• Areas on your skin that resemble scars
• Sores that look crusty or have a depression in the middle or bleed often
• A wound or sore that will not heal or that heals but returns again
• A rough or scaly lesion that may itch, bleed and become crusty
When checking your skin, think of the “ABCDE rule.” A is for asymmetry, B is for blurry borders, C is for a mole with color, D is for a large diameter lesion and E is for evolution — changing in shape, size or color, which is the most important sign.
What to know about skin cancer prevention
When it comes to preventing skin cancer, UK oncologist O’razio’s personal strategy is to start with sun-protective clothing like hats, sunglasses and long sleeves, and then think about sunscreen.
When it comes to which sunscreen to use, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends a sun protection factor (or SPF) of at least 30, which blocks 97% of the sun’s UVB rays.
It’s also advised to limit your sun exposure during peak UV hours. Those hours are between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the American Cancer Society. It doesn’t have to be sunny either. Believe it or not, sunburns are still possible on cloudy days.
If you do spend a lot of time outdoors, you should conduct regular skin checks. Use these tips from the American Academy of Dermatology to do so:
1. Examine your body in a full-length mirror in good light. Look yourself over front to back, then look at the right and left sides with your arms raised.
2. Look at your underarms and forearms. Also, your fingernails and palms.
3. Look at your legs, between the toes, the toenails and the soles of your feet.
4. Invest in a hand mirror and use it to examine your neck, scalp, back and butt, too. Do this at least once a month.
