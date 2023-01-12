Kentucky has decline in flu case

FRANKFORT – (KT) Kentucky is now in what is normally the heart of the influenza season, but after experiencing an early spike, there has been a decrease in cases over the past month, according to the latest report.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health says during the period Dec. 25-31, the most recent dates available, there were 1,307 new confirmed flu cases, bringing the seasonal total to 37,825.