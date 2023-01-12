FRANKFORT – (KT) Kentucky is now in what is normally the heart of the influenza season, but after experiencing an early spike, there has been a decrease in cases over the past month, according to the latest report.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health says during the period Dec. 25-31, the most recent dates available, there were 1,307 new confirmed flu cases, bringing the seasonal total to 37,825.
After seeing a peak of 7,192 cases the week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3, the numbers have steadily declined each week since then. Kentucky has also seen the current influenza activity level, which was at “Widespread,” the highest level during the period ending Dec. 3, drop to “Regional.” That is one step down on the scale which goes from no activity to sporadic, local, regional, and widespread.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, the age category with the most confirmed flu cases involves children ages 1-10, with more than 11,000 in that age group alone.
In urging people to get vaccinated, Gov. Andy Beshear said, “Eight Kentucky children have died from influenza this flu season, only one of whom was vaccinated. Several children who passed away were co-infected with other respiratory viruses.”
That is the most pediatric flu deaths in one season, according to public health officials. The previous record for child flu deaths in Kentucky was six, which was set during the 2019-2020 flu season.
Beshear noted most flu cases this season are being caused by the Type A primary H3N2 and H1N1 strains. “Both are covered by the flu shot this year, so folks, get your flu shot. It’s not too late and will really help if you get the flu.”
Though most influenza infections result in mild illness, serious symptoms such as difficulty or fast breathing, seizures, bluish lips or face, high fever (above 104 degrees), fever or cough that improves but then comes back or gets worse, dehydration (e.g., no urine for eight hours, dry mouth, no tears), or worsening of other medical conditions require medical attention. Antiviral treatment of influenza is also recommended to reduce the severity of the illness.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.