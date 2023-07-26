TRV-UST-KY-FEARED-ROAD-LX

A section of Kentuckyâ€™s Mountain Parkway is seen in this November 2016 file photo. The route was named among the most feared in the U.S., according to a new survey of drivers. (Charles Bertram/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS)

 Charles Bertram

LEXINGTON, Ky. — (TNS) Kentucky’s Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway — a 75-mile long state highway that stretches throughout the eastern part of the state — is among the most-feared roads in the nation, according to a survey of 3,000 drivers.

The survey ranks Kentucky’s Mountain Parkway as the sixth most feared in the country, just behind Nevada’s U.S. Route 50, a desert highway known as the loneliest road in America.