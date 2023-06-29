Kentucky has plugged 18% of nation's orphaned gas and oil wells

 Kentucky Today file photo

FRANKFORT – (KT) Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky is doing an outstanding job plugging orphaned oil and gas wells in the state, thanks to state and federal funding which is designed to help remediate the situation.

As part of his Better Kentucky Plan, Gov. Beshear announced last August a $25 million state grant to plug the wells statewide, on top of the U.S. Department of the Interior saying in February 2022 that it would provide Kentucky with nearly $104 million for the cleanup effort.

