(TNS) All Rowan County High School cheerleading activities on Monday were “placed on a temporary pause pending an investigation,” Superintendent Michael Rowe said in a statement.
Rowe did not immediately respond to questions from the Herald-Leader about the investigation.
Rowe said in a statement that he could not share specific details, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, though he said, “we understand the importance of transparency.”
Rowe said the investigation is expected to last approximately one week, after which “we will promptly address next steps.”
He said district officials were working diligently to resolve the matter while ensuring the best interests of students and the cheerleading program.
This story may be updated.
