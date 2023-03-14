Kentucky House passes bill to legalize sports wagering

The House approved a sports wagering bill that now moves on to the Senate.

 Kentucky Today file photo

FRANKFORT – (KT)  The Kentucky House Monday passed a bill that would legalize sports wagering in the state, after defeating amendments that would raise the age for gambling from 18 to 21 and ban the use of credit cards.

House Bill 551 is sponsored by Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland. He told his colleagues, “The American Gaming Association estimates a little over $1.1 billion is wagered on illegal and unregulated marketplaces within the Commonwealth of Kentucky each year, with overseas websites or bookies.”