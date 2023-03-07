FRANKFORT – (KT)  Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday gave updated information on the recovery efforts following the severe weather outbreak that affected much of the state on Friday and left at least five people dead.

During a Capitol press conference, Beshear said he traveled to McCracken County on Sunday so he could inspect the damage from a tornado that struck the Fremont community, south of Paducah, and described what he saw.

