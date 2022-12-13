(TNS) If you haven’t received your annual flu vaccine, you may not want to wait much longer. Kentucky is one of a dozen areas across the country seeing the highest level of influenza activity as of the start of December.

That’s according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which rated 11 states and the District of Columbia at the top of the “very high” category for flu spread for the week ending Dec. 3, using data from the Influenza-like Illness Surveillance Network.