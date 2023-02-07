Kentucky legislature back in Frankfort Tuesday

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers on the opening day of the 2023 legislative session.

 Silas Walker/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS

(TNS) The Kentucky General Assembly returns to Frankfort on Tuesday to resume its 2023 legislative session following a four-week break.

Lawmakers will start with a House committee hearing on the state’s teacher shortage. Other subjects expected to come up shortly include the troubled juvenile justice system; unregulated and untaxed gambling machines at stores and restaurants; and continued efforts to legalize medical marijuana and sports betting in Kentucky.