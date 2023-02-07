Kentucky legislature back in Frankfort Tuesday

(TNS) The Kentucky General Assembly returns to Frankfort on Tuesday to resume its 2023 legislative session following a four-week break.
Lawmakers will start with a House committee hearing on the state’s teacher shortage. Other subjects expected to come up shortly include the troubled juvenile justice system; unregulated and untaxed gambling machines at stores and restaurants; and continued efforts to legalize medical marijuana and sports betting in Kentucky.
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear also wants lawmakers to tap the state’s huge budget surplus to put more money into public schools, particularly for 5 percent pay raises for teachers and other school employees. Kentucky ranks toward the bottom of the states in teacher pay, Beshear says.
But leaders of the Republican-majority legislature say they’re not inclined to approve any major budget items in this, a “short” 30-workday-day session. A two-year state budget was approved during the 60-day session in 2022. Rather than spend more money on services, lawmakers say they plan to continue with their gradual reduction in the state income tax.
The House and Senate will pass bills until March 16. Then they are scheduled to take a 10-day veto break, allowing Beshear the chance to sign or veto bills or allow them to become law without his signature.
Lawmakers are supposed to return for two final days on March 29 and 30 to override any vetoes and finish their business for the year.
The legislature asked Kentucky voters last fall in a ballot question to give it the authority to meet more often throughout the year — even letting it call itself into special sessions — but voters rejected that proposal.
Kentuckians can call the Capitol and ask to leave a message for their senator or representative at (502) 564-8100.
(By John Cheves and Austin Horn, Lexington Herald-Leader)
