CAMPBELLSVILLE – (TNS) A Kentucky man recently won $50,000 off a $5 Cash Plus ticket and is calling his luck an early birthday present.
“My birthday is a month away, so I’m going to call this an early birthday present,” Robert Fisher from Campbellsville told Kentucky Lottery officials of his win.
Fisher purchased the winning ticket Friday at Prayosha Food Mart on Old Lebanon Road in Campbellsville. He scratched the ticket off in the store, finding out he won the top prize.
“I looked three or four times and I’m saying, that can’t be right,” Fisher said. “My heart skipped about two beats ... I read the front and the back to make sure.”
The chances of winning any Cash Plus prize are 1 in 3.71, according to Kentucky Lottery’s website, with prizes ranging from $5 to the top $50,000 win.
Fisher drove to Walmart to cash the ticket after he was told that the prize was too large to cash at the food mart. He then called his daughter, who had her son help Fisher cash the ticket.
The grandson told lottery officials when he got the call about the prize, he thought it was a prank.
“They were like, ‘No, for real, this really happened,’” Fisher’s grandson said.
Fisher and his grandson cashed the ticket at Kentucky Lottery headquarters that same day. The Campbellsville man collected $35,750 after taxes.
The food mart which sold Fisher the ticket will get a $500 reward.
If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.
