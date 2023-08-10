(TNS) A Kentucky man who was previously charged with murder in a 3-year-old child’s death has been indicted in a separate murder case involving a 6-month-old, according to court documents.
Jordan Taylor, 23, of Corbin, was indicted in Clay County Circuit Court Friday in a 6-month-old’s murder, according to court records. His indictment says he smothered the baby in July 2020.
Taylor faces murder charges in both cases, according to court records. He will be formally arraigned in the new case Aug. 28.
Taylor was previously indicted on charges of murder, sodomy and strangulation in the 3-year-old’s death in Whitley County, according to court records. The child died in February at a hospital.
When police began investigating the child’s death, the lead detective went to the hospital and learned the victim had injuries which weren’t consistent with Taylor’s statements to police, according to court documents. The injuries to the victim were documented from the head to the feet and on all sides of the body.
Taylor was booked into the Whitley County Detention Center the night of that incident. Taylor told authorities he was the only one supervising the 3-year-old up until the ambulance arrived on scene.
The child’s mother, 20-year-old Alexandra Ward, was also indicted in the case. Court records say she faces charges of complicity to murder and complicity to strangulation.
Father charged with daughter’s murder ‘smashed her on the head,’ Lexington detective says
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.