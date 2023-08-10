(TNS) A Kentucky man who was previously charged with murder in a 3-year-old child’s death has been indicted in a separate murder case involving a 6-month-old, according to court documents.

Jordan Taylor, 23, of Corbin, was indicted in Clay County Circuit Court Friday in a 6-month-old’s murder, according to court records. His indictment says he smothered the baby in July 2020.