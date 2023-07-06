FLORENCE – (TNS) A man from Northern Kentucky was killed Tuesday evening in a firework accident while celebrating the Fourth of July, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened at a home on the 200 block of Melinda Lane in Florence at approximately 10:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. A man identified as 48-year-old Brian Simpson was attempting to light a commercial-grade firework with a homemade mortar tube when it exploded, the sheriff’s office said.