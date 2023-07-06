FLORENCE – (TNS) A man from Northern Kentucky was killed Tuesday evening in a firework accident while celebrating the Fourth of July, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident happened at a home on the 200 block of Melinda Lane in Florence at approximately 10:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. A man identified as 48-year-old Brian Simpson was attempting to light a commercial-grade firework with a homemade mortar tube when it exploded, the sheriff’s office said.
The firework was designed for electronic detonation and Simpson had cut the wick in half, according to the sheriff’s office. Simpson was declared dead on scene.
“Fireworks, while we love and enjoy watching them as they bring joy, can be very dangerous to handle,” said Lt. Chris Hall with the sheriff’s office. “We ask all those to follow the law, know the dangers of fireworks, read the instructions and labels on the fireworks, and disperse of the fireworks appropriately and in accordance with the law and instructions.”
Hall also wanted to remind people of Kentucky’s firework law, which bans people from lighting a firework within 200 feet of any structure, person, or vehicle, according to Hall. It also requires fireworks to be lit by someone who is at least 18 years old.
Last year, 11,000 people received hospital treatment as a result of a fireworks-related injury, according to Cassandra Mullins, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which helped the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at the scene. She said it was important for people to keep safety in the forefront of their minds when interacting with fireworks.
A sparkler can burn at temperatures of roughly 2,000 degrees, which is hot enough to melt some metals, Mullins said.
“Just because a firework is legal doesn’t mean it’s not without danger, with misuse also potentially leading to damage to property, bodily injury or even death,” Mullins said.
The ATF suggests following these guidelines to maximize firework safety:
Don’t allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities.Never place any body part directly over a firework device when lighting the fuse.Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully ignited.Never point or throw fireworks at another person.Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire.Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them in metal or glass containers.After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.Make sure fireworks are legal in your area.
The sheriff’s office said it was assisted by the ATF at the scene. The Florence Fire Investigation Team and the Boone County Coroner’s Office also assisted at the scene..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.