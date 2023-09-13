(TNS) A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to assaulting police during a riot at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, in attempts to disrupt an electoral vote count to certify President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

Clayton Ray Mullins, 54, of Magnolia, pleaded guilty last week to a felony offense of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in the District of Columbia, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.