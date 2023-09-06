FRANKFORT — (TNS) Gov. Andy Beshear offered his thoughts Thursday on news from the State Budget Director's Office that the triggers set by the General Assembly to allow an additional half-percent cut to the state's income tax rate have not been met this year.
A bill enacted in 2022 requires two conditions be met for the legislature to reduce the income tax rate by half a percentage point. The first is that the state's Budget Reserve Trust Fund, often called the rainy-day fund, must be 10% or more of General Fund revenues from the preceding year. That condition was met during the fiscal year that ended June 30.
The second condition was not met. It requires state revenues to equal or exceed appropriations plus the cost of a 1% reduction in the income tax rate. That means the state needed to bring in around $1.2 billion more than it appropriated in fiscal year 2023 to consider more tax cuts. Instead, they fell $435 million short.
The failure to hit that target comes despite an all-time low unemployment rate and high inflation, both of which drive up total tax receipts, according to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy. They say the inability to hit the triggers, despite positive economic conditions, is because of two key reasons: Cutting the income tax is incredibly expensive, and the state's budget needs are tremendous.
"Kentuckians I don't think have to be worried about the trigger not being met," Beshear said during a press conference. "We have a booming economy. We had a better July in our General Fund revenue this year than we had in our previous year. That's even with the tax reduction."
The governor noted he favors lessening the tax burden on Kentuckians but said it must strike a balance.
"A zero-income tax in Kentucky, as proposed by the other candidate for governor, would require a massive increase in the sales tax, and likely inclusion of food and medicine," Beshear said. "You cannot go to zero-percent income tax like (gubernatorial candidate) Daniel Cameron is pushing without a higher, massive sales tax increase, which is what it would do; or gutting K-12 education, higher education, and healthcare coverage for millions of Kentuckians."
Senate Budget Committee Chair, Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights, says the legislation is working as planned, with Kentuckians saving $1.8 billion through 2024.
"Naysayers have often criticized comprehensive tax reform and the Kentucky General Assembly's responsible lowering of working Kentuckians' income taxes. However, this development is evidence we appropriately weighed the importance of lowering taxes with the need for critical government functions such as education, corrections, and more."
