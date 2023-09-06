FRANKFORT — (TNS) Gov. Andy Beshear offered his thoughts Thursday on news from the State Budget Director's Office that the triggers set by the General Assembly to allow an additional half-percent cut to the state's income tax rate have not been met this year.

A bill enacted in 2022 requires two conditions be met for the legislature to reduce the income tax rate by half a percentage point. The first is that the state's Budget Reserve Trust Fund, often called the rainy-day fund, must be 10% or more of General Fund revenues from the preceding year. That condition was met during the fiscal year that ended June 30.