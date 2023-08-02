US-NEWS-KENTUCKYS-YOUTH-GENDERAFFIRMING-CARE-BAN-1-LX.jpg

People gather for a rally organized by LGBTQ youth and adults in opposition to Senate Bill 150 and also to celebrate Trans Day of Visibility in Lexington, Ky., Friday, March 31, 2022.

 Silas Walker

(TNS) A federal appeals court has denied emergency relief to seven Kentucky transgender minors and their families who had asked for the state’s youth gender-affirming care ban to be temporarily blocked.

The appellate court’s decision was largely expected. In July, the same regional court denied injunctive relief to plaintiffs challenging a similar law in Tennessee. The decision restored the Volunteer State’s ban on gender-affirming health care, and in doing so, consolidated Kentucky’s and Tennessee’s cases into the same appeals process.

