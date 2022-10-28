MURRAY – Talk to those in law enforcement and the criminal justice system in the region, and you will learn that substance use disorder is a major problem in the Purchase Area. While reports on the dangers of fentanyl are becoming more commonplace, they have not been prominent in extreme western Kentucky until very recently.  

“We are definitely seeing more of it and have seen more of it in the last month than probably the last several years combined, at least, getting into the court system,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said.