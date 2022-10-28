MURRAY – Talk to those in law enforcement and the criminal justice system in the region, and you will learn that substance use disorder is a major problem in the Purchase Area. While reports on the dangers of fentanyl are becoming more commonplace, they have not been prominent in extreme western Kentucky until very recently.
“We are definitely seeing more of it and have seen more of it in the last month than probably the last several years combined, at least, getting into the court system,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced on Oct. 20, the arrest of two men on fentanyl trafficking charges, among others. The CCSO launched an investigation into potential fentanyl trafficking on Oct. 10. Over the course of seven days, controlled purchases of counterfeit 30 mg. oxycodone pills containing fentanyl were made, resulting in a search warrant being issued on a Welch Drive address in Murray.
The Calloway County arrests came on the heels of a three-county investigation that resulted in the arrest of four individuals and confiscation of more than 900 counterfeit 30 mg. oxycodone pills. At $45 per pill, that translates to a street value above $40,000.
Marian Cosgrove, CCSO public information officer, advised that CCSO has several on-going investigations related to fentanyl overdoses, including one death.
“They are on-going investigations that aren’t complete yet, but there are several that we’re still looking into,” Cosgrove said. “We seized multiple fentanyl pills over the last few months, as recent as last Monday.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opiate that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Medically, it is used to manage pain. On the street, it is cut into drugs to increase their potency; also, because it is cheap, it can be used to increase the quantity of something like heroin.
There are a couple of different types – one is a white powder that comes from the northeast United States; the other is a sticky black substance from Mexico, known as “black cat.” Cosgrove said that the powder form is what has been found in this area.
“What they do is use homemade pill presses with several binder products, and they press it into pills that look very similar to authentic opioids,” Cosgrove advised. “Now, what we’re seeing is that some look really authentic – they have the markings of a regular opioid pill. To look at it, you would know no difference between one that you got at a pharmacy with a prescription versus what the people made themselves, which could include deadly amounts (of fentanyl) because, of course, it’s not regulated on how much they’re putting in there.”
The pills can be made to look like other popular street medications, such as Xanax.
“What really bothers us is the fact that they’re pressing pills out to look like something else, and they’ve got fentanyl in them,” Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said. “So, what scares me as sheriff is that some of these people can think they’re taking one thing, and they’re not taking what they think they’re taking.
“If you’ve taken fentanyl before and you know what you’re getting, that’s one thing; but when you think you’re taking, say, a Xanax or a Percocet or something else that you’ve taken before, and it’s not; it’s actually got fentanyl in it. That’s where we have our problems, and I feel like that’s where some of the ODs come from.”
“Thankfully, we’ve not had a lot of cases with it, so I’m not as familiar; but I suspect it’s something that we’re going to start seeing more of, and I’ll have to get more familiar with,” Burkeen said. “My understanding is that the dangers of it are, one, how incredibly powerful it is and, two, it’s often mispackaged, misidentified. Another understanding I have is when you take fentanyl and try to mix it with something, it doesn’t always get evenly spread out in the pills. So, you can have some pills that are even more powerful than we think they’re going to be, and that’s where we see overdoses and deaths.”
Knight acknowledged that the real concern right now is beyond stopping people from breaking the law. The message that needs to be getting out right now is that taking a fentanyl-laced pill is likely to be a matter of life and death.
“We’ve been telling people to not (buy prescription drugs off the street), but in years past, it was just where somebody may have had a prescription of, let’s say Lortab, and sold half of it and then kept the other half; but it was prescription stuff,” Knight said. “They laugh at us because they’ve been doing it so long, but there’s got to be a different message there that you don’t know what you’re getting when you buy them like that.”
“We strongly suspect that the dangerous fentanyl problem has arrived in our area,” Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said in an Oct. 5 Facebook post. “… Do not take a chance as you are playing Russian Roulette with your like or the life of those that you may sell (to) or share these substances with. This message is as strong of a warning that we can give.”
“Historically, the bulk of what we’ve seen in Calloway County has been methamphetamine, or stimulant-type drugs, which are certainly dangerous and illegal but, most of the time, not as immediately deadly as the opioids and, particularly, fentanyl,” Burkeen said. “I don’t want to minimize methamphetamine; but I always say methamphetamine can destroy your life; fentanyl and opioids can end it immediately. That’s what makes it a lot more dangerous than some of the other drugs we’ve dealt with.”
Narcan is free, saves lives
Graves County Health Department Health Educator and Region One Harm Reduction Coordinator Lauren Carr is on a mission to get Narcan into the hands of as many people as possible. The Purchase Area is not exempt from the opioid epidemic.
“It’s happening (here in western Kentucky),” Carr said. “It’s happening more than the news portrays it just because not every overdose is fatal – Narcan does save individuals’ lives. About six Kentuckians every day die of a drug overdose, and fentanyl is found in about 70% of individuals who pass away from a drug overdose.”
Carr noted that overdoses, especially with fentanyl, can happen on a one-time use, an experimental use or return to use (relapse).
“We’re not trying to scare people or use scare tactics, but it is a scary situation,” Carr advised. “Everyone should have Narcan in their home; I keep it in my car because you never know. If you have Narcan, you can provide those minutes where they’re not losing oxygen to the brain and are able to make a full recovery.”
The Graves County Health Department distributes Narcan for free. Carr advised that it is also available behind the counter at pharmacies and covered by insurance. Pharmacists are able to write prescriptions for it, and Carr advised that there is no need to tell the pharmacist why you want it, just that you do.
