(TNS) Kentucky’s largest medical association has made gun safety and advocacy for tighter gun restrictions a top policy priority ahead of its annual meeting this weekend.

Louisville doctors have proposed nine policy resolutions related to firearm safety to be considered for adoption at the Kentucky Medical Association’s August 25-27 annual meeting — more than any other subject. Kentucky has the “14th-highest rate of gun deaths,” one resolution reads, and as such, KMA should champion legislation to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and the passage of “red flag laws, to disarm persons who pose risks of gun violence to self or others,” another reads.