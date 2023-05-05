Kentucky School for the Blind to hold summer camp at MSU

MURRAY – The Kentucky School for the Blind (KSB) will be hosting a camp on Murray State University’s campus this summer to give high school students with visual impairments a better idea of the college experience.
Robbin Cox, KSB’s western Kentucky outreach consultant, is based in Paducah, and she said her job involves providing support for teachers working with kids who have chosen to remain in their home school districts instead of going to a residential school. She said the camp, which is for ages for ages 14-18, will be July 10-12, and it is the first of its kind in western Kentucky.
“It’s for high school students, and they will be there at Murray State housed in the dorm,” Cox said. “We'll be there with them and we'll be a safety net around them, but they're going to have a chance to experience what it's like to be a college student. The fear of the unknown (is what the camp is meant to alleviate).”
Billie Martin, Murray Independent School District's teacher for the visually impaired, will be working at the camp. Although she worked at a similar KSB camp in eastern Kentucky last year, she said she became involved with this one through her daughter’s membership in the new Leo Club at Murray High School. Leo clubs are the youth organizations sponsored by Lions Club International, and the Murray Lions Club recently pledged a $300 donation to the KFB camp.
“They started the Leo Club at Murray High School, and my daughter (Grey Martin) joined,” Martin said. “They had their charter banquet, and I met Doug Crafton and we started talking. He said, ‘Come to one of our meetings,’ and it just blew up from there.”
Murray Lions Club President AJ Cunha said the club gave a donation to support some of the camp’s recreational activities, such as restaurant trips and art projects. He said Lions plan to continue working with KSB in the future, and the club’s next major project with the agency is to raise funds to purchase a braille printer to be used by both the Murray and Calloway County school districts. After that goal has been accomplished, he said the club will be raising money for another machine so that each district can have its own to use for their visually impaired students.
Because it is a pilot program, the camp will be taking only six students in its first year. Cox said the KSB Charitable Foundation is financing the camp.
“The preference is for students on the western end of the state,” Cox said. “We have a similar program at Morehead State University called Insight, and Billie went up to work for that last summer. But a parent can't drive from Murray to Morehead, drop their kid off and come back in one day … so we're trying to bring something to this end of the state. We called around to different schools, and Murray State just (asked) ‘What do you need?’ They have just been really nice to work with.”
Cox said the summer program is called “Winsight,” which comes from adding a W for “western” Kentucky to the original “Insight” name.
“(Participants) will be in the dorms, they will have eat in the cafeteria, and they will have simulated classes that we have planned,” Cox said. “They’re only going to be there a short time, but they're going to learn about admissions, financial aid, disability services and the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. Their counselors will be on campus for us, and we're going to have a class on assistive technology to learn about some of the new things that are available.”
David McDowell, MISD’s director of special education, was present at Murray Elementary School Thursday morning when the Lions Club presented KSB with the check to support Winsight, and he said he is very encouraged to see so much local support for visually impaired students.
“As a district, we're seeing our numbers of students with visual impairments increase, and it's just great to have a partnership with the Lions Club and with the Kentucky School for the Blind and to have their support,” McDowell said. “Our students need the assistance.”
