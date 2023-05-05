Kentucky School for the Blind to hold summer camp at MSU

Murray Lions Club members stand in front of Murray Elementary School Thursday as they present a check for a camp that will be run by the Kentucky School for the Blind (KSB) this summer on Murray State University's campus. Pictured, from left, are Billie Martin, the Murray Independent School District's teacher for the visually impaired; KSB Outreach Consultant Robbin Cox; Lions Club President AJ Cunha; MISD Director of Special Education David McDowell and Lion Rowina Wilburn.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The Kentucky School for the Blind (KSB) will be hosting a camp on Murray State University’s campus this summer to give high school students with visual impairments a better idea of the college experience.

Robbin Cox, KSB’s western Kentucky outreach consultant, is based in Paducah, and she said her job involves providing support for teachers working with kids who have chosen to remain in their home school districts instead of going to a residential school. She said the camp, which is for ages for ages 14-18, will be July 10-12, and it is the first of its kind in western Kentucky.