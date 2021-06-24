MURRAY — The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch said Thursday that the agency had arrested Gary Roger White, 73, of Murray, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
White was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, KSP said. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Murray on Wednesday June 23. Equipment police believe was used to facilitate the alleged crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination, a news release said. The investigation is ongoing.
White is currently charged with 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison. White was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
