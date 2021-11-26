UPDATE: Kentucky State Police said the agency has located missing juvenile Darci L. Hirt of Farmington.
FARMINGTON – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are searching for a missing female juvenile out of Calloway County.
Darci L. Hirt, 15, of Farmington, was last seen leaving her residence on KY 121 North in Calloway County around 7 p.m. Thursday. She is described as a white female, approximately 5'5", 280 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Hirt was last seen wearing black leggings and an unknown color T-shirt. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hirt are asked to call 911 or contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721. The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Mike Ray.
