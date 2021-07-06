CADIZ – Detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 1 say they are looking for a Cadiz man to question him in connection to an investigation of two people who died of gunshot wounds in Trigg County.
A KSP news release said that at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Post 1 dispatch received a call regarding the discovery of two deceased bodies at a residence off of Cerulean Road in Cadiz. The circumstances surrounding the deaths are still being investigated at this time.
On Monday morning, autopsies were conducted on the bodies at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville. Preliminary autopsy results indicate the two individuals located at the scene were 76-year-old Mildred Faris and 28-year-old Matthew Blakeley, both of Cadiz. Both died as a result of gunshot wounds.
Post 1 detectives are currently searching for Landon W. Stinson, 29, of Cadiz. He is being sought for questioning in reference this incident. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Stinson, they are asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.
The investigation is continuing at this time and is being led by Detective David Dick., the release said.
Post 1 spokesman Trooper Adam Jones said this investigation has no connection to a separate KSP investigation in which police are trying to learn more about human remains that were found on June 27.
