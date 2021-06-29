CADIZ – Detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 1 are investigating the discovery of human remains that were located early Sunday morning in Trigg County.
In a news release, Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Adam Jones said that, around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, Post 1 dispatch received a call from Stewart County, Tennessee requesting assistance regarding the possible discovery of human remains. Jones said that initial investigation shows the remains were located in the waters of Lake Barkley north of the US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton.
KSP is no stranger to this type of investigation. Last year, in fact, it was called to another scene in Trigg County, this time along Kentucky Lake. This was a little downstream from The Breakers Marina in northeastern Henry County, Tennessee, where authorities said Jeffrey Rogers of Arlington,Texas launched a boat that carried a container. Inside the container was the body of Traci Jones, 41, of Dublin, Texas.
Texas authorities say that Rogers strangled Jones on June 15, two days before he and his wife, Tammy, traveled from Texas to visit family in Calloway County. It was the next morning that authorities say Jeffrey then rented the boat at The Breakers and deposited the container with Jones’ body into the lake.
Jeffrey’s case is still in the Texas court system.
Jones asks anyone with details that may be related to the discovery in Lake Barkley to contact Post 1 at 270-856-3721.The investigation is ongoing at this time and is being conducted by Detective Nate Moore. More information will be released as details become available.
