MURRAY – Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 are investigating a Wednesday night collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man.
According to a news release, Post 1 Dispatch received a call from Calloway County Dispatch just after 8 p.m. Wednesday advising that there was a two-vehicle collision on KY 121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road. Calloway County requested KSP’s assistance with the investigation, and Post 1 troopers and collision reconstruction team responded to the scene.
Initial investigation shows Huskey C. Hutch, 21, of Paducah, was driving a 2015 Toyota 4-Runner northbound on KY 121 North. Colby A. Traylor, 29, of Calvert City, was reportedly driving a 2016 Dodge 1500 pickup truck southbound on KY 121 North with a passenger, Timothy E. Traylor, 57, of Madisonville.
KSP said another vehicle, which was pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights, was in the northbound lane. In an attempt to avoid a rear-end collision with that vehicle, Hutch swerved into the southbound lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the pickup truck being operated by Colby Traylor, KSP said.
Timothy Traylor was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Calloway County Coroner’s Office. Colby Traylor and Huskey Hutch were both transported to local hospitals for treatment of injuries, KSP said.
Melony Bray, director of planning and marketing for Murray-Calloway County Hospital, said Traylor was brought to MCCH and was transferred to another hospital. Hutch was not taken to MCCH, she said.
The investigation is continuing by Detective Nate Moore. KSP Post 1 was assisted on scene by Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Murray-Calloway County EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.