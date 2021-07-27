CADIZ – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are currently searching for a Christian County male who was charged with murder and other charges in Trigg County.
James W. Gentry Jr., 46, of Hopkinsville, was scheduled to be in Trigg County Circuit Court this morning, but has removed his ankle monitor, KSP said. Police said he is possibly headed south in a gold Buick Regal passenger car. Gentry should be considered dangerous, as his charges include murder, robbery, and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Anyone with information regarding Gentry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555, or notify your local law enforcement agency. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
