MURRAY – The Kentucky Supreme Court weighed in on the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission’s (JCC) pursuit of misconduct charges against 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James (Jamie) Jameson Friday, specifically, the JCC’s decision in August to temporarily suspend the judge with pay for the duration of the JCC proceedings based on a 3-2 vote was not legal.
“Honestly, when I saw (the order), I about passed out,” Jameson said. “It didn’t take long to figure out that it contained some amount of vindication. That felt really good after spending 10s of 1,000s of dollars of my own money and over a year of my life fighting this thing.”
The vote in question came at the end of the 10-hour temporary suspension hearing held Aug. 12, which included nine hours of testimony and one hour of deliberations. Though the decision was verbally announced at the end of the hearing, the temporary suspension order was not entered until Aug. 15.
Upon entry of that order, Jameson, through his counsel Richard L. Walter, filed a motion to alter, amend or vacate, laying out arguments for why the JCC’s ruling should be reversed. Among those was the assertion that the temporary suspension violated the Supreme Court Rules that govern JCC proceedings by suspending the judge based on a majority vote, not the requisite minimum of four votes as stated in the rules.
In its response to Jameson’s motion, JCC counsel Jeffrey C. Mando argued that the Supreme Court Rule cited only applies when ordering sanctions, not a temporary suspension. Ultimately, the JCC voted 5-0 to deny Jameson’s motion. On Sept. 1, Jameson filed a notice of appeal, seeking intervention from the Supreme Court.
Supreme Court proceedings can be initiated through filing a notice of appeal or a petition for writ. If a defendant loses a case through a procedural mistake, which could be made by attorneys, judges or juries, they have a right to appeal. There are several standards a case must meet in order to be eligible, such as the case has been finalized.
A writ petition is an order handed down to a lower court from a superior court that serves to either prevent something from happening (prohibition) or require specific action be taken (mandamus). Whereas appeals, by right, have to be heard, writs are taken up at the discretion of the court.
In this case, Jameson filed both. In addition to the September appeal, Jameson filed a writ petition on Oct. 18, which was also day two of the final hearing in the JCC proceedings. In the appeal case, the JCC filed a motion to dismiss, and Jameson filed a subsequent response to that motion.
In Friday’s order, the high court sided with the JCC and dismissed the appeal case for procedural reasons, namely that the case in ongoing, thus making the appeal premature; however, citing factual information contained in Jameson’s response to motion to dismiss in the appeal case as well as the Oct. 18 writ petition, the court advanced the writ petition for expedited decision. The court ordered the JCC file its response to Jameson’s writ petition by 9 a.m., central time, today (Monday).
“I think them setting the responses for Halloween, speaks loudly that they’re probably already working on the order probably now and assuming the evidence lines up with what they think it’s going to,” Jameson said. “Because, basically, all they’re doing is giving the JCC the opportunity to say I got the facts wrong.”
Friday’s order, which was authored by Chief Justice John D. Minton, did not mince words, noting the court is “deeply troubled” that the JCC did not follow the Supreme Court Rules when it suspended Jameson with less than four votes favoring suspension.
“Suspension of a sitting judge by a 3-2 vote stands in disturbing contrast to the language of SCR 4.120, which requires the ‘affirmative vote of at least four members [of the Commission]’ before a judge may be suspended,” the order stated.
“It’s an easy one,” Jameson said of the vote count issue. “You don’t have to interpret case law or make some constitutional analysis or whatever, it says you shall have four members, or you can’t suspend a judge. … The Supreme Court has basically now said as long as it was actually a 3-2 vote, that it was illegal.”
The order goes on to say that the JCC’s decision “raises the question, in the mind of this Court, that Jameson’s temporary suspension was void ab initio (from the beginning) regardless of the merits involved, on which we do not opine at this time.”
Justices Robert B. Conley, Lisabeth R. Hughes, Debra Hembree Lambert, Michelle M. Keller and Laurance B VanMeter concurred with the ruling; Justice Christopher Shea Nickell recused.
“There are several other issues,” Jameson said of the arguments contained in the writ petition. “I don’t think they’d be as fired up if it was just this one thing – they’d rule on it and move on. … I think this is setting us up for, ‘You know, JCC, if you go too far with your sentence on this final hearing, then you’re going to be seeing us again,’ says the Supreme Court.
“This isn’t the final word on things, by no means, but it’s a strong indication of what the Supreme Court is thinking about how (the JCC has) dealt with things so far,” Jameson said. “… In my experience, I’ve never seen them use this kind of language unless they’re really going to come down on a situation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.