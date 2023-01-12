FRANKFORT – (KT)  The Kentucky Supreme Court is officially at its full strength of seven justices, as the investiture of Kelly Thompson was held in the high court chambers at the Capitol on Wednesday It was the third investiture this week.

Thompson represents the 2nd Supreme Court District, which consists of Allen, Barren, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Hancock, Hardin, LaRue, Meade, Monroe, Ohio, Simpson, Spencer and Warren counties.