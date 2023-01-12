FRANKFORT – (KT) The Kentucky Supreme Court is officially at its full strength of seven justices, as the investiture of Kelly Thompson was held in the high court chambers at the Capitol on Wednesday It was the third investiture this week.
Thompson represents the 2nd Supreme Court District, which consists of Allen, Barren, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Hancock, Hardin, LaRue, Meade, Monroe, Ohio, Simpson, Spencer and Warren counties.
He graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree and a teaching certificate, then earned his juris doctor from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 1972.
During his remarks after being sworn into office by Chief Justice Laurance A. VanMeter, Thompson said his first job after law school was with the then Department of Highways office in Hardin County, where everything from jobs to contracts were awarded based on your political party.
He said he was disheartened, until he got a call from Judge John Palmore asking him to become a law clerk for the Court of Appeals in 1973, which was then the highest court in Kentucky.
Thompson said it was exciting, even more so while attending his first judges’ conference after hearing oral arguments on a case.
“We got back in that conference room, and they were debating the law, the rule of law. And they weren’t talking about parties, they weren’t talking about wealth versus poverty, they were having an intellectual debate. I absorbed everything they said. That’s where I learned my law, listening to these great men debate.”
After that, he said his goal was to come back to Frankfort and get on the Court.
He served as a Kentucky Court of Appeals judge from January 2007 until his election to the Supreme Court in November.
Thompson former Chief Justice John D. Minton, Jr., in the 2nd Supreme Court District, who retired at the end of 2022.
In addition to Thompson’s investiture on Wednesday, VanMeter had his investiture as Chief Justice on Monday, followed by Justice Angela Bisig of Louisville on Tuesday.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.