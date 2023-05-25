FRANKFORT – (KT) A public dedication ceremony for the Kentucky COVID Memorial was held Wednesday afternoon at its site, located within the Kentucky State Capitol Memorial Garden in Frankfort.
During opening remarks, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said, “We gather today to remember just how much our lives have changed since March 2020. We gather today to honor 18,000 Kentuckians we lost.”
Jacqueline Woodward, a member of the COVID-19 Memorial Advisory panel that chose its final design, said, “I cannot express how much this has helped me to move forward in my life after the loss of Gary Woodward, my husband of 45 years.”
It would be difficult to find any Kentuckian who didn’t lose a loved one or friend who died from COVID. That includes Kentucky Today Sports Editor Keith Taylor, who served on the panel and still grieves the loss of his mother, Donna Reed.
"I was honored to be chosen to be on the advisory committee and thankful Governor (Andy) Beshear took the steps to make sure we remember and never forget those we lost during the pandemic. I lost my mom to COVID-19 and am forever grateful she and the many Kentuckians who left us are honored with this Memorial. They weren't just a number, but they were a name and made an impact during their earthly journey."
Dr. Jason Smith, Chief Medical Officer of U of L Health, noted that while the Memorial will honor all those lost to COVID, “The other thing this represents is some of the best of who we can be. You saw healthcare professionals from across the commonwealth come together in an unprecedented way.”
Beshear noted, “Generations of Kentuckians will come to this area of the Capitol to learn about our heroes, as well as reflect on the many great challenges we face together, such as the once in every 100 years pandemic.”
Beshear also pointed out when he took office in December 2019, he knew it would be a difficult job. “But I don’t think anyone could have predicted a pandemic that would shake the entire world, in just a few short months.”
The memorial was built through private donations, with no state money involved.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
