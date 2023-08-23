HOPKINS COUTNY, KY – (TNS) A Western Kentucky woman has been charged with animal cruelty after it was discovered she was inhumanely possessing two dozen Alaskan Malamute dogs, Kentucky State Police announced Tuesday.
KSP collaborated with the Hopkins County Humane Society for an investigation that lasted nearly a month. KSP said the investigation revealed that 58-year-old Nina Holm of Dawson Springs had 24 Alaskan Malamutes which were unvaccinated and living in deplorable conditions.
Many of the dogs were kept outside in a metal building that featured little to no ventilation and extreme heat, according to KSP. The dogs did not have access to water and were covered in feces.
Five puppies were locked inside a small cage inside the home, also covered in feces, according to KSP.
Holm was charged with 24 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals, KSP said. She voluntarily surrendered the dogs to the Hopkins County Humane Society.
Alaskan Malamutes are typically about 2 feet tall and weigh 75 to 85 pounds, according to the American Kennel Club. They’re recognizable for their thick, weatherproof coat of fur, which suggests they originate as an arctic sled dog, the American Kennel Club says.
The dogs also require frequent exercise, socialization and upkeep, including daily brushing, consistent baths and regular nail trimmings, according to the American Kennel Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.