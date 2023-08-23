HOPKINS COUTNY, KY – (TNS) A Western Kentucky woman has been charged with animal cruelty after it was discovered she was inhumanely possessing two dozen Alaskan Malamute dogs, Kentucky State Police announced Tuesday.

KSP collaborated with the Hopkins County Humane Society for an investigation that lasted nearly a month. KSP said the investigation revealed that 58-year-old Nina Holm of Dawson Springs had 24 Alaskan Malamutes which were unvaccinated and living in deplorable conditions.

Tags

Recommended for you