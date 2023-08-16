(TNS) A Kentucky woman who stole money from elderly people and used it for pet care, tanning sessions and other personal purchases has been sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison.

Donna Sue Glass was sentenced to prison time Monday after previously pleading guilty to two charges of wire fraud. She also was ordered to pay a total of $87,700 in restitution to the estates of three people whose money she took, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.