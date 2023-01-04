WASHINGTON — (TNS) House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy fell short of the necessary number of votes to succeed California Democrat Nancy Pelosi as speaker in the first three rounds of balloting Tuesday.

McCarthy, also of California, became the first majority party leader in a century to fail to secure the speakership on the first ballot. He failed to win any additional votes on a second ballot and lost support on the third ballot, as Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., switched his vote from McCarthy to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.