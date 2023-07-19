FRANKFORT – (TNS) Records show that both gubernatorial candidates, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and GOP Attorney General Daniel Cameron, rarely if ever use the Kentucky Capitol key fob swipe system to get into the Capitol building.

Fob swipes are an imperfect measure of attendance for both elected officials. Beshear’s Finance and Administration Cabinet provided a more prompt response explaining why no such records exist for the governor: a Kentucky State Police detail uses their security badges when the Democratic governor enters the building.