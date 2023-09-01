Kids learn about physical change with melting crayons

Students from Amberly Munsey's first grade class at Murray Elementary School pose with their melted crayon experiment.

 Photo provided

MURRAY – In his “Tonight Show” heyday, whenever Johnny Carson remarked that it was hot outside, the audience would immediately shout back, “How hot was it?”

If they had asked local elementary school students last week, the answer would have been clear: hot enough to melt crayons in less than an hour!

