Kids learn about physical change with melting crayons

MURRAY – In his “Tonight Show” heyday, whenever Johnny Carson remarked that it was hot outside, the audience would immediately shout back, “How hot was it?”
If they had asked local elementary school students last week, the answer would have been clear: hot enough to melt crayons in less than an hour!
At least two local teachers – Jenna Crouch at North Calloway Elementary and Amberly Munsey at Murray Elementary – were inspired by videos they had seen online to conduct an experiment for their classrooms.
“The temperatures were so high all week, and if they reach over a certain amount, we can't go outside to recess,” said Crouch, who teaches third grade. “I think we were on about day four of inside recess, and they just kept asking, ‘It cannot be that hot. How hot is it? We can go outside.’ I’m like, ‘Guys, we really can’t!’
Crouch said she kept thinking about the experiments she had watched on the internet, and she had an idea for an educational experience that would also prove the schools weren’t overreacting by keeping them cooped up indoors.
“I just told them, ‘If you don't believe me that it's so hot, we’ll see how hot it is,’” Crouch said. “So we got the poster board, and we glued the crayons on, and I said, ‘Do you think that it's so hot that it's going melt these crayons?’ And they're like, ‘No way!’ … I wanted to put it out about 9 o'clock, but we got a super late start and we didn't get out until closer to 12. I thought was not going to be long enough, but it was. They begged every 30 minutes to go out and check on them, so they loved it.”
Crouch said most of the crayons had completely melted after about 45 minutes, causing the paper in which they were wrapped to be emptied. Focusing on the scientific principles behind the activity, she said she discussed with the students how the crayons had undergone a physical change – rather than a chemical change – in becoming liquid.
“I’ve still got it in my classroom, and now it’s back in solid form, and they thought it was crazy that we took a little piece off and then colored with it,” she said. “Even though the crayon completely changed forms, it’s still a crayon.”
Munsey, who teaches first grade, said she saw the crayon experiment posted by a teacher on Instagram. She glued crayons to the top of a canvas, and the next morning, she had a discussion with the class and students predicted what they thought would happen to them in the sun.
“They made their predictions and we all went outside together and found a sunny spot to set the canvas in, and we wrote down the temperature,” Munsey said. “That morning at 8 o'clock, it was 81 degrees (according to the classroom thermometer) and we checked on it throughout the day. We went out at 11, and it was 98 degrees, and then we took a picture of the progress at lunch when it was 103. Then we went again at the end of the day before we left, when it was 106, to see what had happened. We talked about how some of the crayons that had been covered in the shade didn't melt as well as the other ones, and we also watched the Mr. Rogers video about making crayons.”
After school ended and the kids went home, Munsey checked one more time at 4 p.m. so she could take a photo and show her students the final product.
“Monday, when they came in, we all signed the canvas because it’s our classroom art and we’re going to hang it up,” she said.
