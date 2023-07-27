(TNS) A shooting that left a teen dead and another in critical condition was over a perceived drug deal gone wrong, according to a Lexington police detective.

Emmanuel Contreras, 19, is one of two teenage suspects charged with murdering 16-year-old Christopher Valdez July 5. Contreras appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, which is the first chance a defendant and their lawyer have to hear evidence from investigators. He also faces assault, evidence tampering and trafficking marijuana charges.