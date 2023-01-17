MURRAY – In order to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., people must be willing to make sacrifices to do what is right, the keynote speaker of Murray’s annual community MLK breakfast said Monday.

Murray State University’s Dr. Marvin D. Mills Sr. Multicultural Center and Office of Multicultural Initiatives (OMI) hosted the breakfast commemorating the birthday of the slain civil rights leader at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott, inviting Dr. Kevin Woodgett Sr. to deliver the keynote address. Woodgett is the senior pastor for the Church of the Living God in Muncie, Indiana, and the senior chair of the Health Coalition of Delaware County. He previously spoke through Zoom during a virtual MLK celebration, but Monday was the first time he was able to speak in person.