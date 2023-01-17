MURRAY – In order to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., people must be willing to make sacrifices to do what is right, the keynote speaker of Murray’s annual community MLK breakfast said Monday.
Murray State University’s Dr. Marvin D. Mills Sr. Multicultural Center and Office of Multicultural Initiatives (OMI) hosted the breakfast commemorating the birthday of the slain civil rights leader at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott, inviting Dr. Kevin Woodgett Sr. to deliver the keynote address. Woodgett is the senior pastor for the Church of the Living God in Muncie, Indiana, and the senior chair of the Health Coalition of Delaware County. He previously spoke through Zoom during a virtual MLK celebration, but Monday was the first time he was able to speak in person.
OMI Executive Director S.G. Carthell welcomed the crowd, which was followed by remarks from Murray State Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Tim Todd and Vice President for Student Affairs Don Robertson. After a proclamation reading and signing from Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and a musical performance from vocalist McKenna Barken and pianist Achana Jarrett, Woodgett was introduced by Markeese Meriwether, president of Murray State’s Black Student Council.
Woodgett noted that it had been nearly 40 years since President Ronald Reagan signed a law on Nov. 2, 1983, making the third Monday in January a federal holiday observing King’s birthday. King was born on Jan. 15, 1929, and the holiday was observed for the first time in 1986.
King had traveled to Memphis, Tennessee, to speak in support of striking sanitation workers when he was fatally shot on April 4, 1968, at the Lorraine Motel by James Earl Ray. The year before that, Woodgett said, King had isolated himself from the demands of the Civil Rights Movement to write.
“He isolated himself and rented a house in Jamaica with no telephone and labored over what is called his ‘final manuscript,’” Woodgett said. “(This was) away from the close to 30 arrests – he was arrested close to 30 times because he dared to rise to the need of all humanity and protesting against what he called ‘America's check,’ which he said came back ‘marked insufficient funds’ toward equality for all people.”
Woodgett said King was transformed by his deep family roots in the African American Baptist church, his formative experiences in his hometown of Atlanta, “his theological studies, his varied models of religious and political leadership and his extensive network of contacts in the peace and social justice movement of his time.”
“Although he was 39 at the time of his death, his life was remarkable for the ways it reflected and inspired so many of us and is still inspiring so many of us,” Woodgett said. “I often have to make sure we don't forget his full title. He was called ‘the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King.’ The thing that motivated King to do what he did did not come from just growing up; it did not come from just the workings and the trappings of public service, but it came from a deep conviction that he had with his maker. It came from the word that he would preach and preach every Sunday morning.
“Many of his speeches, if you listen to them, have been the markings of a message or sermon. … What he had on the inside and what had changed his life, he felt like it could change everybody's life. He was not just intellectual, but he was cultural. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, though known as the dreamer, understood that dreams are good – they're very good – but he also believed action was needed. Action. And I quote him, ‘The true measure of a man is not how he behaves in moments of comfort and convenience, but how he stands at the times of controversy and challenges.”
Woodgett quoted the writer John Maxwell as saying, “Everything worthwhile is uphill,” and quoted Frederick Douglass as saying, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” He said anything worth doing in life is and should be a struggle, and that includes speaking up and standing for justice and equality.
“So today – Murray State, people of Murray, the city of Murray – I have this last question: What are you prepared to do?” Woodgett said. “What are you prepared to do, not looking at anyone else, but what are you prepared to do to cause change? What are you prepared to do to bring good to all humanity? Well, it takes sacrifice. … We're only here (talking about King) because somebody was willing to sacrifice. How many of you are willing to go do battle, to go beyond where you're at right now?
“I know some of you have probably worked a long time, but I can stand here today and tell you it’s not over. We've come a long way, but it's not over. We’ve accomplished some things, but it's not over, and whatever you prepare to do, you must do it with all your might. Time is going by, and time is not our friend any longer. Time is pushing so fast, and if we're not careful, time will rob us of the opportunities that we have to rise for all humanity.”
