MURRAY – The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced last week it has assessed a $1.5 million civil money penalty on the Murray business Kingdom Trust for what it called “willful violations of the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and its implementing regulations.”
FinCEN is a bureau within the U.S. Department of the Treasury and is the federal authority that enforces the BSA by investigating and imposing civil money penalties on financial institutions and individuals for willful violations of the BSA, the consent order on Kingdom Trust said. FinCEN said it determined that grounds exist to impose a civil money penalty on Kingdom Trust after conducting a civil enforcement investigation. It is the agency’s first enforcement action against a trust company, it said.
Although Kingdom Trust is organized as a trust company under South Dakota law and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, it maintains a trust services office in Murray, where most of its roughly 80 employees work, the order said. FinCEN said Kingdom Trust’s current primary offering is the provision of custody services to individuals with self-directed individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as acting as a qualified custodian for investment advisers. The consent order claims that over a roughly five-year period between Feb. 15, 2016, and March 15, 2021, Kingdom Trust also engaged in the business of providing account and payment services to foreign securities and investment firms, as well as other businesses located in Latin America that FinCEN says had elevated risks of money laundering.
“Kingdom Trust had virtually no process to identify and report suspicious transactions, resulting in it processing over $4 billion in international wires with essentially no controls,” said FinCEN Acting Director Himamauli Das in a news release on the agency’s website. “This enforcement action is an important statement that we will not tolerate trust companies with weak compliance programs that fail to identify and report suspicious activities, particularly with respect to high-risk customers whose businesses pose an elevated risk of money laundering.”
The consent order said that to establish that a financial institution or individual acted willfully, the government need only show that the financial institution or individual acted with either reckless disregard or willful blindness. The government need not show that the entity or individual had knowledge that the conduct violated the BSA, or that the entity or individual otherwise acted with an improper motive or bad purpose.
The order said Kingdom Trust “admits that it willfully failed to accurately and timely report hundreds of transactions to FinCEN involving suspicious activity by its customers, including transactions with connections to a trade-based money laundering scheme and multiple securities fraud schemes that were the subject of both criminal and civil actions. These failures stemmed from Kingdom Trust’s severely underdeveloped process for identifying and reporting suspicious activity.” The company admitted to FinCEN’s statement of facts and violations and consented to the issuance of the consent order, FinCEN said.
The BSA and its implementing regulations require banks to report transactions that involve or aggregate to at least $5,000, are conducted by, at, or through the bank, and that the bank “knows, suspects, or has reason to suspect” are suspicious. A bank is generally required to file a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) no later than 30 calendar days after the “initial detection by the bank of the facts that may constitute a basis for filing” one. FinCEN said Kingdom Trust’s process for identifying and reporting potentially suspicious activity during the five-year period in question was “severely underdeveloped and ad hoc, resulting in Kingdom Trust’s willful failure to timely and accurately file SARs.” The order said Kingdom Trust personnel with anti-money laundering (AML) responsibilities “have acknowledged not fully understanding federal SAR filing requirements and that they may have missed important information about some of their riskiest clients as the result of maintaining other, non-AML responsibilities.”
FinCEN said Kingdom Trust’s deficiencies were exacerbated by its failure to recruit sufficient personnel with experience in AML compliance, including SAR filing obligations, during the five-year time period in question, “even after Kingdom Trust expanded into a new line of business offering services to customers that had elevated risks of money laundering.”
The consent order said Kingdom Trust relied on a manual review of daily transactions by a single employee to identify potentially suspicious transactions and activity at various points throughout the relevant time period. Prior to December 2018, operations staff were tasked with flagging potentially suspicious activity that they identified in the ordinary course of performing their duties, but there was no standalone process within Kingdom Trust to identify and report suspicious activity.
Between December 2018 and March 2021, a single compliance employee was responsible for conducting a daily review of all of the prior day’s transactions to identify any potentially suspicious transactions, the consent order said. The manual review process was handled by the company’s AML Compliance Officer from December 2018 to February 2020, and following that person’s departure in March 2020, these duties were transferred to a more junior employee, Kingdom Trust’s sole compliance analyst, for a period of approximately four months.
“In both instances, the assigned employees had other responsibilities and no prior AML/BSA experience,” the order stated. “In July 2020, Kingdom Trust hired a Compliance Officer with AML experience.”
The compliance analyst would escalate potentially suspicious transactions to Kingdom Trust’s AML compliance officer to review in consultation with Kingdom Trust’s general counsel, the order said. As part of their daily review, the analyst was also assigned the responsibility for referencing Kingdom Trust’s internal watch identifying certain customers for whom transactions are either prohibited or allowed only under certain conditions. According to Kingdom Trust, a SAR was filed whenever the compliance analyst escalated a transaction to the AML compliance officer for potential reporting, but between the time the compliance analyst took over this process in February 2020 until March 2021, only four SARs were filed. Of those four, only one SRA could possibly have been attributable solely to the compliance analyst’s manual transaction review, the order said.
One of the reasons FinCEN said the process used to review transactions was “substantially inadequate” for identifying suspicious activity was that the daily reports reviewed by the compliance analyst did not provide any context surrounding the customer, including the source of funds and other important information. Another inadequacy, FinCEN said, was that even if the reports had contained sufficient information, the manual nature of the process made it difficult to detect suspicious activity with the existing Kingdom Trust staff because of the high volume of transactions, which generally numbered thousands every day.
“Finally, although Kingdom Trust’s AML training presentations included red flags, few of these red flags could have been identified based on a review of the daily transaction reports alone,” the consent order said. “For example, the red flags included: customer requests for anonymity, customer attempts to open an account without identification, and an account opened with a nominal balance that subsequently increased rapidly and significantly. It would not be reasonably possible for a Kingdom Trust employee to identify those red flags given the quantity of information contained in the daily transaction reports. The result is that Kingdom Trust willfully failed to timely and accurately report hundreds of suspicious transactions that flowed through Kingdom Trust into the U.S. financial system during the Relevant Time Period.”
The consent order said that in addition to the daily transaction review process, Kingdom Trust had a written requirement in place that all employees report instances of potentially suspicious activity to compliance personnel.
“Although it is appropriate for Kingdom Trust to direct employees at all levels of the organization to be alert to and report any potentially suspicious activity to Compliance, it was unrealistic for Kingdom Trust to rely on this requirement as a primary mechanism for identifying suspicious activity given the sheer volume of transactions that Kingdom Trust processed,” the order said.
The order did note, however, that after the five-year period in question, Kingdom Trust’s board of directors adopted a new “Potential Suspicious Activity (PSA) Form” on March 24, 2021, to reflect all reviews of suspicious activity for which an investigation was conducted but a decision was made not to file a SAR. Kingdom Trust also increased staffing by hiring four compliance personnel since FinCEN’s investigation began, and also worked with a law firm throughout 2018 and 2019 to improve its AML compliance program.
The consent order said that starting in at least 2014, Kingdom Trust began working with a consulting group with offices in Buenos Aires, Dublin and Washington, D.C. An individual associated with the consulting group told a salesperson at Kingdom Trust that the group was working with broker-dealers located in Argentina and Uruguay that were having difficulty establishing bank accounts in the U.S., and also that these brokerage firms would be using Kingdom Trust accounts to custody fixed income securities – primarily U.S. government bonds – and to hold cash.
“Kingdom Trust proceeded with this new line of business and began opening accounts for customers referred to it by the Consulting Group, despite Kingdom Trust’s lack of experience in dealing with foreign securities firms and an apparent lack of understanding by Kingdom Trust management as to why these brokerage firms were unable to establish direct custodial relationships with U.S.-based securities firms,” the consent order said. “Kingdom Trust’s decision to proceed with this new line of business allowed the transmission of at least $4 billion in payments for foreign entities through the United States with minimal oversight.”
FinCEN said the reporting and transparency financial institutions provide through SARs “is essential financial intelligence that FinCEN, law enforcement, national security agencies and others use to safeguard the U.S. financial system and combat serious threats, including money laundering, terrorist financing, organized crime, corruption, drug trafficking, and massive fraud schemes targeting the U.S. government, businesses, and individuals.” FinCEN said Kingdom Trust has been subject to the SAR regulation since it commenced operations.
To view FinCEN’s official statement and the full consent order, visit the3 nes release section at www.fincen.gov, or the shortened direct URL, https://rb.gy/gu6g7.
