MURRAY – The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced last week it has assessed a $1.5 million civil money penalty on the Murray business Kingdom Trust for what it called “willful violations of the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and its implementing regulations.”

FinCEN is a bureau within the U.S. Department of the Treasury and is the federal authority that enforces the BSA by investigating and imposing civil money penalties on financial institutions and individuals for willful violations of the BSA, the consent order on Kingdom Trust said. FinCEN said it determined that grounds exist to impose a civil money penalty on Kingdom Trust after conducting a civil enforcement investigation. It is the agency’s first enforcement action against a trust company, it said.