KIRKSEY – A Kirksey man was arrested Friday for allegedly starting fires at several farms after what the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said was a lengthy investigation.
According to CCSO, numerous suspicious fires to fields in the Kirksey area were reported between October 2022 and July 2023. The fields, as well as large bales of hay, had been ignited, causing loss to farmers in that area, CCSO said. Although no harm to structures, citizens or fire personnel have taken place, CCSO said numerous hours of fighting fires – sometimes more than one at a time – have put the members of Calloway County Fire-Rescue at risk as they fought to keep the flames away from homes and structures.
