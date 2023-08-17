Kirksey man faces assault, strangulation charges

KIRKSEY – A Kirksey man is accused of assault and strangulation after allegedly starting an altercation with the driver of a passing vehicle.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Potts Road in Murray Tuesday in reference to an out-of-control subject. The investigation revealed that the alleged incident started when Kenneth Roach, 42, of Kirksey, waved a motorist down. After speaking to the driver for a moment, Roach then allegedly began striking the victim’s vehicle with what appeared to be a crowbar, CCSO said. He then allegedly reached into the victim’s vehicle, assaulted him and took his keys.
The victim was able to get away and the suspect was found in the area before being arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail, CCSO said. He was charged with criminal mischief in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree (minor injury), strangulation in the second degree, theft by unlawful taking and public intoxication-controlled substance (excluding alcohol).
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
