Kirksey man faces assault, strangulation charges
Roach

KIRKSEY –  A Kirksey man is accused of assault and strangulation after allegedly starting an altercation with the driver of a passing vehicle. 

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Potts Road in Murray Tuesday in reference to an out-of-control subject. The investigation revealed that the alleged incident started when Kenneth Roach, 42, of Kirksey, waved a motorist down. After speaking to the driver for a moment, Roach then allegedly began striking the victim’s vehicle with what appeared to be a crowbar, CCSO said. He then allegedly reached into the victim’s vehicle, assaulted him and took his keys. 