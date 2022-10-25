Kirksey man faces charges after pursuit by CCSO

Ryan Tweedy, 36, of Kirksey, was arrested and charged with several offenses after allegedly fleeing from a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. As seen in this photo, Deputy Brandon Winebarger utilized a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to end the pursuit.

 Photo provided

CALLOWAY COUNTY – A Kirksey man faces charges related to allegedly fleeing from a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy over the weekend.

According to a news release from CCSO, the Calloway County Communications Center was notified at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday that a vehicle reported stolen had been seen in the area of Tom Taylor Trail. Deputy Brandon Winebarger located the vehicle on Midway Road and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued through the southwest part of the county. Upon entering Hazel, Winebarger utilized a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver and ended the pursuit, the release said.